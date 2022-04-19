New Delhi, Apr 19 (PTI) President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday said he was deeply saddened to hear about the death of many people in a road accident in Rajasthan and offered condolences to the affected families.

Eleven members of a family were killed and seven others injured after a car rammed into a tractor-trailer parked on the roadside in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu on Tuesday.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Outlines Five Goals for WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine.

"I am deeply saddened to hear about the death of many people in a road accident in Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan. My condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in this accident. I wish the injured people a speedy recovery," the President tweeted in Hindi. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)