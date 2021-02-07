Ranchi, Feb 7 (PTI) Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda on Sunday said he was deeply shocked over the disaster that struck Uttarkhand after a portion of Nanda Devi glacier broke off, leading to a massive flood.

Speaking to PTI here, Munda said that he is deeply saddened by the natural disaster in Uttarakhand and prays to God to protect everyone.

He said that during this time the people of Chamoli and surrounding areas should deal with this disaster with caution and the Central Government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will provide all possible help to the state in dealing with the disaster

A portion of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday, triggering an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system that washed away hydroelectric stations and trapped more than 100 labourers who are feared dead.

