New Delhi, May 26 (PTI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday commended the role of the entire defence industry, including DPSUs, in developing platforms and technologies that demonstrated the preparedness of the Indian armed forces during Operation Sindoor.

Heads of eight major DPSUs, including Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited and Bharat Electronics Limited, "presented the cheques for interim dividend on equity shares held by the government for Rs 2,138 crore for the financial year 2024-25", the defence ministry said.

Singh received the first interim dividend cheque of Rs 1,197.75 crore for financial year 2024-25 from CMD, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, D K Sunil in New Delhi.

Secretary (Defence Production) in the ministry, Sanjeev Kumar was also present on the occasion.

Singh held a review meeting with CMDs of the eight Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs) at South Block here.

The defence minister emphasised that the government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, remains committed to strengthening the defence industrial base and enhancing the competitiveness of the DPSUs.

In view of the prevailing geopolitical scenario and the recent developments, Singh directed the DPSUs to enhance their production on latest technologies with more focus on research and development in the emerging fields of modern warfare.

During the meeting, the secretary (defence production) presented the growth statistics of the DPSUs highlighting their steadfast performance.

"The value of production is poised to be more than Rs 1,40,000 crore for financial year 2024-25, out of which around 78 per cent would be contributed by DPSUs," it said.

Singh appreciated the increase in the value of production by DPSUs, however, he exhorted them to focus on timely delivery of products to the armed forces as well as their other customers.

He emphasised the role of DPSUs in increasing exports and directed them to increase their focus on better marketing of their products.

The defence minister congratulated HAL on getting the Maharatna status and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited on getting the Navratna status, it said.

Other DPSUs whose CMDs also presented cheques include Bharat Dynamics Limited, Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited (MIDHANI), Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Limited (GRSE), Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL) and BEML Limited.

