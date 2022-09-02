Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 2 (ANI): Lashing out at Congress leader Jairam Ramesh for giving credit to all governments for INS Vikrant, a defence expert Anil Gaur termed the statement of the Congress leader as weird and said that the credit for the project should go to everyone including technicians and engineers.

Reacting to his statement, the defence expert said, "I find his statements very funny. Credit for the project should go to everyone including technicians, and engineers involved in the whole process, not only to those who laid the foundation stone and inaugurated it. Then it becomes a political statement."

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Woman Asks 9-Year-Old Girl To Throw Her Infant Child Into Drain To Elope With Paramour; Arrested.

Earlier, a Senior Congress leader said INS Vikrant has been a collective effort of all governments since 1999 and added that former defence minister Krishna Menon played a key role in getting it from the UK.

"India's 1st indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant commissioned today is a collective effort of all governments since 1999. Will PM acknowledge? Let's also recall the original INS Vikrant that served us well in the 1971 war. Much reviled Krishna Menon played a key role in getting it from the UK," tweeted Jairam Ramesh.

Also Read | YS Rajasekhar Reddy Death Anniversary: YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Pays Tributes to His Father and Former Andhra Pradesh CM.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday commissioned the first indigenously designed and built aircraft carrier INS Vikrant at Cochin Shipyard Limited here in Kochi -- a significant step of the Central government towards self-reliance in the defence sector.

While commissioning INS Vikrant, the Prime Minister termed the event a "tribute" to India's rising spirits on the world horizon.

"Today, here on the coast of Kerala, every Indian is witnessing the sunrise of a new future. This event held on INS Vikrant is a tribute to India's rising spirits on the world horizon," the Prime Minister said.

"Vikrant is huge and special. Vikrant is not just a warship. This is a testimony to the hard work, talent, influence and commitment of 21st century India."

Designed by the Indian Navy's in-house Warship Design Bureau (WDB) and built by Cochin Shipyard Limited, a Public Sector Shipyard under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Vikrant has been built with state-of-the-art automation features and is the largest ship ever built in the maritime history of India.

INS Vikrant, built at the cost of around Rs 20,000 crore, successfully completed its fourth and final phase of the sea trials last month. With the construction of 'Vikrant', India has joined a select group of nations having the niche capability to indigenously design and build an aircraft carrier.

The ship has over 2,300 compartments, designed for a crew of around 1,700 people, including specialised cabins to accommodate women officers.

Vikrant has a top speed of around 28 knots and a cruising speed of 18 knots with an endurance of about 7,500 nautical miles. The aircraft carrier is 262 metres long, 62 metres wide and it has a height of 59 metres. Its keel was laid in 2009.

The commissioning of India's first indigenous aircraft carrier is a momentous occasion during the 'Amritkaal of India's 75 years of independence and signifies the country's confidence and prowess.

This indigenous aircraft carrier is proof of the country's technical acumen and engineering skills. This demonstration of India's self-sufficiency to produce an aircraft carrier warship will reinforce the country's defence indigenization programs and 'Make in India' campaign. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)