New Delhi [India], May 18 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar at the latter's residence to personally extend him birthday wishes on Sunday.

Earlier, President Droupadi Murmu greeted Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on his birthday and wished him many years in service to the nation.

Born on May 18, 1951, in Kithana village of Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district, Dhankhar was sworn in as the country's 14th Vice President on August 11, 2022.

"Hearty greetings and best wishes to @VPIndia Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji on his birthday! I wish him good health and very many years in the service of the nation," Murmu said in a post on X.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also greeted Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar today on his birthday.

In a post on X, PM Modi said that Vice President Dhankhar has made commendable efforts to boost the productivity of the Rajya Sabha.

"Greetings to our Vice President, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji, on his birthday. He is blessed with tremendous knowledge of our Constitution, reflecting his years of work as a leading lawyer. He has made commendable efforts to boost the productivity of the Rajya Sabha. His interest in serving society is also immense. May he lead a long and healthy life," PM Modi said on X. (ANI)

