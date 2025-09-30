New Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address the Tri-Services seminar in New Delhi on Tuesday, the Ministry of Defence informed through an official social media post.

https://x.com/DefenceMinIndia/status/1972864650426667222

Also Read | Tesla Begins Model Y Deliveries in India, Long Range Variant To Follow Soon.

"At around 11.00 AM today, 30th September, Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh will address the Tri-Services Seminar in New Delhi," the post from the Ministry of Defence read.

This comes a day after Rajnath Singh addressed the National Conclave organised by the Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare (DESW) under the Ministry of Defence at New Delhi's Manekshaw Centre. The government reiterated its commitment to the welfare, rehabilitation, and reintegration of ex-servicemen during the conclave.

Also Read | South India Weather Forecast: Meteorological Department Predicts Rainfall in Tamil Nadu and Other States Till October 5.

The two-day conclave, themed 'Viksit Bharat and Ex-Servicemen Welfare,' brought together representatives from District and State Sainik Boards, the Directorate General Resettlement (DGR), Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS), and various central government departments. The discussions focused on policies, initiatives, and schemes aimed at enhancing the lives of veterans and their families.

The event reflects the principles of the 'Whole of Government Approach' and cooperative federalism, emphasising the importance of collaboration between central and state governments to achieve holistic development and welfare outcomes for ex-servicemen.

Rajnath Singh emphasised that the achievements of Ex-Servicemen inspire not only fellow veterans but also the youth to serve the nation with dedication and integrity.

"Ex-servicemen are a national asset, bringing decades of experience, leadership, discipline & strategic thinking to society. Their continued engagement in social & economic initiatives strengthens communities and the nation as a whole," he added as per the release.

Rajnath Singh highlighted the critical role of veterans in guiding youth, preventing social disintegration, and addressing challenges such as drug abuse. "Veterans' experience, discipline, and leadership equip them to influence communities positively, and their engagement helps ensure that young people are steered toward productive and responsible paths," he said.

The Defence Minister also emphasised the broader societal role of veterans, stating that they serve as catalysts for social change. He highlighted the contributions of veterans in community development, public participation projects, environmental conservation, and mentoring the youth. Drawing on examples of villagers working collectively to build ponds or temples, he underscored that veterans can mobilise communities and foster unity, social cohesion, and participatory governance, particularly in areas where government reach may be limited. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)