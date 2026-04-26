Port Vila [Vanuatu], April 26 (ANI): In a significant expansion of India's "Act East" policy, Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Textiles, Pabitra Margherita, concluded a four-day diplomatic mission to the Pacific Island nations of Vanuatu and Tuvalu this week.

The visit, spanning April 22 to 25, 2026, reinforced India's role as a "trusted development partner" in the region, delivering tangible support ranging from sea ambulances to advanced IT infrastructure.

Also Read | Donald Trump Cancels Negotiators' Pakistan Trip, Citing 'Tremendous' Infighting in Iran Leadership.

According to the MEA, arriving in Port Vila on April 22, the Minister's visit focused on the pillars of digital empowerment and healthcare.

Margherita visited the India-supported Centre of Excellence in Information Technology (CeIT), where he announced additional IT hardware and software support to bolster local digital skills.

Also Read | King Charles III To Follow His Mother Queen Elizabeth II's Lead in Celebrating US-UK Bonds Despite Iran Tensions.

A landmark announcement included sponsorship for 10 patients from Vanuatu to receive specialised medical treatment in India under the "Heal in India" initiative.

In a meeting with Prime Minister Jotham Napat, the Minister reaffirmed the bond between the two nations, focusing on climate resilience and economic engagement.

Moving to Funafuti on April 24, the Minister engaged with Tuvalu's leadership, including Governor-General Sir Tofinga Vaevalu Falani and Acting PM Paulson Panapa.

To address the unique geographic challenges of the archipelago, India committed to providing a sea ambulance and further food grain assistance.

During a State Banquet, the Minister handed over a cheque for a Quick Impact Project aimed at preserving Tuvalu's cultural and heritage sites.

Similar to the gesture in Vanuatu, 10 patients from Tuvalu will be sponsored for treatment in India, alongside the provision of a new dialysis unit for Princess Margaret Hospital.

This visit marks a continuation of the momentum generated by the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC). By addressing the critical needs of "SIDS" (Small Island Developing States)--specifically climate change, healthcare, and capacity building--India is positioning itself as a reliable alternative for developmental cooperation in the Pacific.

"India and Tuvalu share a deep partnership rooted in shared values... India remains a steadfast partner in Tuvalu's development journey," said MoS Pabitra Margherita.

The mission concludes with a renewed commitment to multilateral cooperation, ensuring that the voices of Pacific nations are amplified through India's global diplomatic channels. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)