Nashik (Maharashtra) [India], October 16 (ANI): Aiming to fast-track deliveries of the Mark 1A fighter jets to the Indian Air Force, the state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited has established the third production line for the planes at Nashik, Maharashtra. The first LCA Mark 1A aircraft produced by the Nashik facility will be showcased to the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday.

The facility, HAL officials said, will help the firm to supply the 180 LCA Mark 1A aircraft ordered by the Indian Air Force by the scheduled timeframe of 2032-33. The facility, which has the capacity to produce eight aircraft per annum, can be extended to 10 aircraft per year.

The establishment of the third Line of LCA at its Aircraft Manufacturing Division in Nasik commenced in 2023.

"The infrastructure and facility are established with the utilisation of existing resources such as Hangar, Manpower, Machinery, etc of Nasik Division, with an additional internal investment of approximately Rs 500 Crore, which were specific to the technological requirements of LCA MK1A aircraft," the officials said.

HAL has created a parallel line, realising internal synergies with minimal investments in a record two years.

Various facilities for parts manufacturing have also been established, including facilities for Sheet Metal Parts, CNC parts, Pipelines, Welded Assembly, Precision Machine Assemblies, Canopy & Windshield Assembly, etc.

The additional Nashik Assembly Line is fully operational, featuring more than 30 structure assembly Jigs for all major modules of the LCA Mk1A aircraft, including the Centre Fuselage, Front Fuselage, Rear Fuselage, Wings, and Air Intake.

Overall, a built-up area of around 13 Lakh Square Feet is created for the production of LCA aircraft. The First Aircraft, LA-5043, is fully assembled and has undergone all pre-flight tests. Discussing the benefits of the LCA Third Line at Nashik, officials stated that the parallel production line will enhance LCA aircraft production and enable expedited delivery of aircraft to the Indian Air Force.

The Third Line has resulted in the creation of approximately 1,000 jobs and the development of more than 40 Industry Partners in and around Nashik, including cities in Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh. Overall, 40% of the total workload is planned with the development & participation of Private Industry partners. This thereby aligns with the Government's goal to forge a Public-Private Partnership in its endeavour to enhance the defence ecosystem.

With the availability of an additional production line, HAL can also target export of the aircraft to friendly countries. It will facilitate the completion of export requirements at an enhanced production rate. (ANI)

