India News | Defence Minister to Address First 'virtual Rally' in Jammu on June 14

Jammu, Jun 7 (PTI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address the first ever 'virtual rally' in Jammu on June 14 to speak about the Centre's achievements, Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina said on Sunday.

This was disclosed by Raina while reviewing the arrangements for the 'virtual rally' at a meeting with senior functionaries at the party headquarters here, a party release said.

Also Read | Uttarakhand Permits Re-Opening of Religious Places From Tomorrow: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 7, 2020.

The defence minister will address the party activists and general public through a digital rally on June 14 at 10.30 am.

"He will share the achievements of the Central government, its landmark decisions and also shed light on other issues of national and regional importance,” Raina said.

Also Read | Shahid Siddiqui's Niece Dies After Suffering From COVID-19-Like Symptoms in Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital; the Former Rajya Sabha MP Had to Struggle to Find a Bed For Her.

The BJP has decided to conduct its most of its programmes online due to the prevailing crisis following the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic, the party leader further said.

“Party's organisational meetings and regular interaction to take feedback are being done through audio and video bridges. Even all the senior party leaders are guiding ground level activists through digital modes,” he said.

Party General Secretary (Organisation) Ashok Kaul asked the party leaders to ensure all necessary arrangements for the success of the digital rally in Jammu and Kashmir.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)