Senior officials of the Ministry of Defence and representatives of Larsen & Toubro Limited (Pic/Ministry of Defence)

New Delhi [India], December 20 (ANI): The Ministry of Defence has signed a contract with Larsen & Toubro Limited for procurement of 155 mm/52 calibre K9 VAJRA-T Self-Propelled Tracked Artillery Guns for the Indian Army under the Buy (Indian) category at a total cost of Rs 7,628.70 crore.

As per a statement from the Ministry of Defence, the contract was signed by senior officials of the Ministry and representatives of L&T in the presence of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh on Friday.

"The procurement of K9 VAJRA-T will catalyse artillery modernisation and enhance the overall operational readiness of the Indian Army. This versatile artillery gun, with its cross-country mobility, will play a pivotal role in enhancing the firepower of the Indian Army, enabling deeper strike with precision and its lethal firepower will bolster the capability of artillery in all terrains," the ministry added.

The gun being equipped with cutting-edge technology is capable of delivering long-range lethal fires with high accuracy & higher rate of fire and will be able to operate in sub-zero temperatures in high-altitude areas to its full potential, it added.

"The project will generate an employment of more than nine lakh man-days for four years and encourage active participation of various Indian industries including MSMEs. The project will be a proud flag-bearer of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' in consonance with the 'Make-in-India' initiative," the ministry said. (ANI)

