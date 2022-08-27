Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 27 (ANI): Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar attended the inaugural session of the 10th National Maritime Search and Rescue Exercise (SAREX) 2022. He called the event unique and focused on capacity building towards handling emergencies.

He also talked about the importance of the Indian Coast Guard and its role in rescue missions.

"Indian Coast Guard was able to rescue 32 fishermen, who were stuck 40 miles away from the Bangladesh coast. It has helped in saving more than 11,000 thousand lives. In the last 3 months, it has saved around 60 lives, involving 10 different nationalities,"

Kumar also hailed India's maritime heritage, which he said dates back to 5,000 years.

"India has a rich maritime heritage going back 5,000 years and has been blessed with a pivotal position in the geostrategy. 40 per cent of containerized tankers in the world transited close to the Indian coast. The importance of our maritime domain for security, stability and economic wellbeing, and sustainable development has been integrated into various forms."

The Defence Secretary also talked about the importance of technologies in today's times, especially in the maritime world.

"Use of advanced technologies and digitalisation is very important. Goa shipyard developed the AI-based fast patrol vessel. Medium altitude satellites will be operational by 2025. Even, the ICG has started using drones. Our capacity has increased from 4 ALH helicopters. ICG is also the leading coast guard service in the region with 176 ships, and with time its surveillance capacity has also increased.

Kumar further added about the government's vision behind the advancement and how is it working towards curbing pollution.

"ICG is also a part of the Puneet Sagar Abhiyan to prevent plastic pollution. We have placed several strainers in the rivers and because of this tonnes of plastic waste have been removed. I am also happy to note that huge participation is also coming from foreign countries in SAREX. It is a part of our vision of SAGAR envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi," the Defence Secretary said. (ANI)

