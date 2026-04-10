New Delhi [India], April 10 (ANI): Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh visited the Defence Services Staff College (DSSC) at Wellington, Tamil Nadu, for the convocation ceremony of the 81st Staff Course on Friday.

He interacted with the student officers, including 44 foreign participants, and congratulated them on the successful completion of the prestigious Staff Course, acknowledging their dedication and hard work, according to an official release from the Ministry of Defence.

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The Defence Secretary praised the contribution of the officers towards strengthening cooperation and fostering strong relationships between their respective countries and India, and wished them a successful future ahead.

He highlighted DSSC's vital role in shaping future senior leadership of the Defence Forces, commending the training conducted at the College, with particular appreciation for initiatives promoting synergy and jointness among officers of the Indian Defence Forces. The convocation ceremony was attended by the Defence Attaches of a number of friendly countries.

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Established in 1948, DSSC is a premier Tri-service training institution that provides professional education to selected mid-level officers of the Indian Defence Forces as well as from friendly countries, the release noted.

The institution aims to enhance their capabilities for higher responsibilities. Over the years, more than 2,000 international officers and 19,500 Indian officers have trained at DSSC, many of whom have gone on to hold key leadership positions in governments and militaries worldwide.

Earlier on March 23, Chief of Integrated Defence Staff (CISC) Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit visited the Defence Services Staff College (DSSC), Wellington, between March 22 and 24. During the visit, he addressed student officers of the Indian Defence Forces, officers from friendly foreign countries attending the 81st Staff Course and the permanent staff of DSSC.

In his address, the CISC spoke on the evolving character of warfare and the need for military leaders to adapt to it. He underlined the strategic challenges confronting India and emphasised the importance of jointness and inter-service synergy to effectively address the emerging security dynamics. He elaborated on the transformative reforms undertaken in the Indian military in the backdrop of emerging challenges, according to a release from the Ministry of Defence.

Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit was briefed by the Commandant, DSSC, on the ongoing training activities at the college. The CISC commended DSSC for its pivotal role in shaping future military leaders and underscored the significance of professional military education in enhancing operational preparedness and informed decision-making. (ANI)

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