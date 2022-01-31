New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar on Monday held extensive talks with Oman's Secretary General of Defence Mohammed bin Nasser bin Ali Al-Zabbi on expanding bilateral defence and strategic ties.

The talks were held under the framework of the Joint Military Coordination Committee (JMCC).

Al-Zabbi is currently on a visit to India.

"Had very warm and friendly disc today during 10th JMCC meeting with HE Dr. Mohammed Nasser Al Zaabi, Secretary General Defence of Oman and Omani delegation and worked out plan for deeper defence cooperation," Kumar tweeted.

Al-Zabbi also called on Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari and discussed ways to deepen cooperation between air forces of the two countries.

"Dr. Mohammed Nasser Ali Al Zaabi, Secretary General of the Ministry of Defence #Oman called on Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari #CAS today.

Avenues to enhance #IAF & #RAFO bilateral military engagement and training cooperation were discussed," the Indian Air Force tweeted.

In September last year, India and Oman inked an agreement for the exchange of white shipping information and boost maritime security cooperation.

The Indian Navy cooperates with the Royal Navy of Oman on many fronts that included operational interactions and training.

Both Navies have been participating in the biennial maritime exercise Naseem Al Bahr since 1993.

