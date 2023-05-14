Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 14 (ANI): Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated the National Homeopathic Conference 'Homeocon-2023' at Doon University, Dehradun on Sunday.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister launched a documentary on homoeopathy. CM also honoured the doctors who have done commendable work in the field of homoeopathy, a press release said.

Recalling the father of homoeopathy, Samuel Christian Hahnemann, CM said that he developed such a treatment method in the form of homoeopathy, which was very effective as well as economical.

"With lifestyles changing rapidly, it has become all the more necessary that we take care of our bodies as much as possible," the CM said.

The CM said that due to the untiring efforts of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, today all the ancient Indian systems of medicine, including Yoga, Ayurveda and Homeopathy, are regaining their lost glory.

"Whether it is the formation of the Ministry of AYUSH or the organization of International Yoga Day. It is because of the vision of the PM that people are adopting the traditional system of medicine today. In order to promote the traditional medical system in India, the PM formed a separate Ministry of AYUSH in the year 2014. The state government is trying to bring Ayush medicine into the mainstream in the state," the CM said.

The CM said that Homeopathy has been recognized by the World Health Organization as the second most prevalent system of medicine in the world. "We all have seen very closely the importance of traditional medicine including homoeopathy medicines in the Corona period, after which the acceptance of homoeopathy is huge worldwide. Due to these pleasant results, homoeopathy has got a place as a major medical method in the new health policy. The state government is determined to establish Devbhoomi as an important AYUSH region," the CM said.

He said that in a state like Uttarakhand, which has a difficult geographical situation, the importance of AYUSH and especially the homoeopathy medical system increases further due to its being economical and effective. He expressed hope that discussions and deliberations in this workshop will give more momentum to the development of homoeopathy.

Union Minister of State Ashwini Kumar Choubey said that in Uttarakhand, under the leadership of CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, the state has done the work of promoting homoeopathy and AYUSH rapidly.

He said that homoeopathy is an effective way of diagnosing the most complex diseases. "Devbhoomi Uttarakhand has been an inspiration for AYUSH. Homeopathy has been our traditional system of medicine. There should be more and more research on homoeopathy. He said that India has a distinct identity at the global level in the field of Ayush and Yoga as well. We have to encourage them more and more," the statement informed. (ANI)

