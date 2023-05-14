New Delhi [India], May 14 (ANI): Super cyclone Mocha made its landfall in Bangladesh over the Myanmar-Bangladesh coasts on Sunday afternoon, India Meteorological Department said in the official release.

In the statement, IMD said, "The Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm "Mocha" (pronounced as "Mokha") over Northeast Bay of Bengal moved nearly north-northeastwards and lay centered at 1330 hours IST of today, the 14th May 2023 over Myanmar & southeast Bangladesh coastline near latitude 20.3°N and longitude 92.7°E, about 30 km northwest of Sittwe (Myanmar) and 145 km southeast of Cox's Bazar (Bangladesh)."

"It is crossing southeast Bangladesh and north Myanmar coasts between Cox's Bazar (Bangladesh) and Kyaukpyu (Myanmar), close to the north of Sittwe (Myanmar) and the landfall process will be completed during the next 2 hours," it added.

Earlier today, IMD said that Cyclone Mocha will cross southeastern Bangladesh and north Myanmar today with a sustained wind speed of 180-190 km per hour gusting up to 210 km per hour.

The maritime port of Cox's Bazar has been instructed to hoist the Great Danger Signal 10, it stated, as per Dhaka Tribune.

Additionally, it has been advised that the maritime ports of Chattogram and Payra hoist Great Danger Signal 8, while the maritime port of Mongla should hoist Local Warning Signal 4.

Meanwhile, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) stated that the peripheral effect of Cyclone Mocha has begun over the coastal areas of the Chattorgram and Barishal divisions.

According to BMD, Cyclone Mocha was moving towards the coastal areas of Bangladesh and Myanmar with winds up to 210 km/h.

According to BMD, it is anticipated to develop further today (May 14), continue in a north-northwesterly direction, and cross Cox's Bazar-North Myanmar's coast between 9:00 am and 3:00 pm.

The latest bulletin states that at midnight, the maximum sustained wind speed within 74 kilometres of the very severe cyclone centre was approximately 190 kmph, with gusts reaching 210 kmph. (ANI)

