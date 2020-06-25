New Delhi, Jun 25 (PTI) A 34-year-old man from Dehradun, who was on the run for over three years, was arrested along with a woman for allegedly duping over 500 people on the pretext of offering them jobs at reputed firms, police said on Thursday.

Rahul Kumar was arrested from his Ghaziabad residence, they said, adding that the 23-year-old woman, a resident of Aligarh, was also nabbed. She was one of Kumar's associates.

The police said the duo previously worked as tele-callers at a call centre and when Kumar started his fake call centre, the woman also joined him. They had targeted more than 500 people over the last few years and allegedly cheated them of a total sum of over Rs one crore.

According to the police, the accused used various fake names while posing as as representatives of various organisations.

They used to send fake e-mails to people, informing them that they had landed a job with prestigious organisations such as Havells, L&T, Amul, some software and food-processing companies.

They asked the victims to deposit an amount of money as the registration fee. Once they paid the amount, they demanded more money in the garb of processing fee and security deposit. Once the victims transferred the money, they would stop taking their calls, the police said.

They said the matter came to notice in 2017 after the police received a complaint from Havells India Limited that unknown persons were cheating job seekers by pretending to be employees or part of the management of the company.

An FIR was registered under appropriate sections of law and the investigation was taken up, the police said.

During investigation, the police started tracking the accused and the main accused was identified as Rahul Kumar, a resident of Dehradun. However, he used to continuously change his location and mobile phone numbers to avoid being caught, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber Cell) Anyesh Roy said .

Another FIR was registered after the police received more complaints from victims who were cheated in a similar manner.

With the help of technical assistance, Kumar's location was traced and he was arrested from Ghaziabad. Electronic devices used in the commission of the offence were seized from his possession, the DCP said.

During interrogation, Kumar disclosed that he started working as a tele-caller at a call centre, where he learned about various mobile applications and websites that can be used to send spoofed e-mails, he added.

He soon started running his own fake call centre, from where he and his associates, most of them females, used to target unsuspecting job-seekers, mostly from far off areas such as the northeast and southern parts of India, the DCP said.

