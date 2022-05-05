Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 5 (ANI): Welham Girls' School in Dehradun has been declared a micro-containment zone after seven COVID-19 infected people were identified on the school premises.

District Magistrate of Dehradun, Dr R Rajesh Kumar confirmed the information and said, "Welham Girls' School in Dehradun has been declared as a micro-containment zone after seven COVID-infected people were identified. This decision was taken after a report from the Chief Minister's Office."

Dehradun district magistrate instructed the police to ensure that proper barricading and security measures are in place. The designated district supply officer, Dehradun has been instructed to provide essentials like food, vegetables, and milk at regular time intervals.

In case of an emergency, Kumar advised infected persons to contact the emergency numbers available on the government's official portal.

On Wednesday, Uttarakhand reported 23 new Covid cases, with Dehradun alone accounting for 14 of them. (ANI)

