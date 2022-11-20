Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 20 (ANI): The first batch of delegates who came to Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi from Tamil Nadu to attend the Kashi Tamil Sangamam visited ghats of the holy river Ganga, Kashi Vishwanath temple, Tathagat Ghat and Mulgandha Kuti Vihar at Sarnath and the exhibition sites located at the sprawling Banaras Hindu University campus.

As per the Ministry of Education, the delegates reached the banks of the river Ganga early in the morning and took a dip at the Hanuman Ghat, while enjoying the morning chill under the warm sunshine. Later, they reached Baba Darbar where they performed meditation at Kashi Vishwanath temple. Bathing at the holy Ganges and Baba's meditation were immensely gratifying for them, the ministry said.

Also Read | Assam: Man Runs for Life As 100 Wild Elephants Destroy House, Paddy Crops in Nagaon.

"The delegates also visited Sarnath, which is one of the four main Buddhist pilgrimage destinations. They were delighted to visit the Tathagat Ghat located in Sarai Mohana, situated near Sarnath and enjoyed the cultural evening," the ministry said.

The Education Ministry further said that they gathered knowledge about the thousands of years old history and heritage by visiting the place of the first sermon of Lord Buddha.

Also Read | Zakir Naik, Banned in India for ‘Hate Speech’, Invited at FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar To Preach Islamic Sermons.

"Delegates expressed their happiness at witnessing the archaeological complex, the 'Mulgandha Kuti Vihar', and its nearby attractions," it said.

The delegates, mostly comprising students from Tamil Nadu, also visited the Banaras Hindu University campus in the morning and various exhibition sites based at the Kashi Tamil Sangamam venue. They were able to learn and gather knowledge about the rich culture and history of the two holy cities, Ministry added.

Shivamaya (Kashi) and Shaktimaya (Tamil Nadu) conjointly lit up "Sangam" and under its aura, the ecstasy of the entire event descended into the heart of every generation.

The attendance at the event so far by the guests and delegates from Tamil Nadu is not only inspiring at the historic "Kashi Tamil Sangamam" event, but the turnout of local Kashi residents in large numbers was also remarkable.

Earlier on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Kashi Tamil Sangamam in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.

As per Uttar Pradesh government officials, the month-long Sangamam will also showcase Tamil literature, education, culture and cuisine. Guests from Tamil Nadu will visit Kashi, and also Ayodhya and Prayagraj.

A total of 75 stalls have been set up in Kashi Tamil Sangamam, which will run till December 16, acting as a bridge between South India and North India through agriculture, culture, literature, music, food, handloom and handicraft, and folk art.

Reflecting the significance of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat', the event aims to celebrate, reaffirm and rediscover the age-old links between Kashi and Tamil Nadu - two of the country's most significant ancient seats of learning.

The programme will offer an opportunity for scholars, philosophers, artists, researchers, students, traders, artisans, etc. from the two states to collaborate, share expertise, culture, ideas, best practices and knowledge and learn from each others' experience.

More than 2,500 delegates from Tamil Nadu are arriving in Varanasi to participate in seminars, site visits, etc to interact with local people of similar trade, profession and interest. A month-long exhibition of handlooms, handicrafts, ODOP (One district, one product) products, books, documentaries, cuisine, art forms, history, tourist places etc of the two regions will also be put up in Kashi. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)