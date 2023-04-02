Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 2 (PTI) The international and national delegates at the just-concluded G20 Sherpas meet at Kumarakom in Kottayam district of Kerala were all praise for the hospitality extended to them which made the event a memorable one, the state Tourism Department said on Sunday.

Also Read | Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde To Visit Ram Temple in Ayodhya on April 9.

The officials were impressed by the scenic settings of the venue on the banks of the Vembanad lake, the eco-friendly initiatives taken by the Tourism Department and the display of the state's cultural heritage, a KTDC release said.

Also Read | Online Fraud in Gujarat: Jamnagar Couple Falls Prey to Movie Rating Fraud, Lose Over Rs 1 Crore; One Arrested.

The delegates also lavished praise on the local host for the spice-rich local cuisines and the houseboat ride they had on the picturesque backwaters, it said.

More than 120 delegates from G20 member countries, nine invited countries and various international and regional organisations attended the March 30-April 2 event, chaired by Indian Sherpa Amitabh Kant, at the Waterscapes Resort owned by Kerala Tourism Development Corporation (KTDC).

Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas is quoted in the release as having said that the delegates were highly impressed by the extensive arrangements made by a dedicated team of 50 officials from the Tourism Department who were camped at the Kumarakom site during the entire duration of the meet. The arrangements were at par with global standards, he said.

Riyas also said the holding of such an important conclave at Kumarakom has imparted an impetus to Kerala Tourism as a whole.

It also gave a push to the recent initiatives by KTDC that turned the venue into a shining example of sustainable, heritage preserving and community-centric 'Responsible Tourism', and was also widely appreciated, he said, according to the release.

"A festive mood was palpable on all days, as the venue became live with cultural programmes that featured around 1,200 artists, staged a replica of traditional Pooram, boat races on the placid Vembanad lake and performance of martial art Kalaripayattu along with a host of classical and folk arts," it said.

A dance drama showcasing the tale of legendary warrior Unniyarcha was one of the major attractions of the cultural programmes, it added.

"Directed by filmmaker T K Rajeev Kumar, the ballet was held on a 300 metre-long platform erected on the lake where Mohiniyattam, Kalaripayattu, Theyyam and Chavittu Nadakam (a folk art) were also staged," it said.

On the concluding day, Kerala's iconic festival Onam was recreated at the venue.

"Onam's salient features like Pookalam (flower decorations), Onasadya (onam feast), Oonjalaattam (swing) and a tug-of-war heightened the festive spirit, and the delegates took time off their busy schedule briefly to have a hands-on feel of the festivities," the release said.

Top officials of the world's 20 largest economies held deliberations at the four-day summit to assess the work done so far under India's yearlong G20 presidency and chalk out the way forward in tackling several global issues and challenges.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)