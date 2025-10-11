New Delhi [India], October 11 (ANI): Delegates of the Indo-German Young Leaders Forum visited the Gurudwara Rakabganj Sahib on Saturday.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Vikramjit Singh accompanied the delegation to Gurudwara Rakabganj Sahib.

Giving insights into the meet, Sahney said that the 50 leaders were present in the forum, where a holographic show was organised and discussions on Sikhism were held.

"Today, at the International Centre for Sikh Studies at the Gurudwara Rakabganj Sahib, a holographic show was organised for the 50 delegates of the Indo-German Young Leaders' Forum... They saw the show, and we had discussions on Sikhism... They all appreciated the show... To acquaint them with the Sikh history, ethos, principles, and our contribution in the modern society..." Sahney told ANI.

Earlier, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar extended wishes to Germany on the occasion of the German National Unity Day.

He underlined the momentum of ties in the bilateral relationship as New Delhi and Berlin complete 25 years of the strategic partnership.

Jaishnakar wrote on X, "Warmest greetings to FM Wadephul, the Government and people of Federal Republic of Germany, on the occasion of German National Unity Day. Value the sustained momentum in our ties, as we complete 25 years of our Strategic Partnership."

Earlier in September, the Union External Affairs Minister met Wadephul on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, during the meeting of the G4 Foreign Ministers.

The Foreign Ministers of the G4 countries- Mauro Vieira, Foreign Minister of Brazil; Johann Wadephul, Federal Foreign Minister of Germany; S Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs of India and Iwaya Takeshi, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan to assess the state of play and discuss prospects for reform of the UN Security Council, the statement said.

The German Foreign Minister was in India in September and during his visit India and Germany agreed on gratis visas for short-term school and college visits to promote student exchanges and education ties, as well as establishing a new bilateral consultation mechanism on the Indo-Pacific region, the Ministry of External Affairs stated. (ANI)

