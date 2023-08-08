New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) A five-member delegation of Bangladesh's ruling Awami League met BJP chief J P Nadda here on Monday.

During the meeting, Nadda elaborated on the BJP's organisational structure and its grassroots activities, the party said in a statement.

Also Read | India-Made Contaminated Common Cold Syrup in Iraq, WHO Raises Red Flag.

"They also discussed ways to enhance party-to-party interaction and Nadda ji shared with them the BJP's functioning, vision and contributions to India's progress," the party added.

The delegation of Bangladesh's ruling party is on a four-day visit to India on an invitation from the BJP.

Also Read | Maharashtra: FIR Against BJP MLA Nitesh Rane for Using ‘Dalit’ Word in TV Interview.

The Awami League delegation comprised Bangladesh ministers Muhammad Abdur Razzaque and Hasan Mahmud, MPs Aroma Dutta and Merina Jahan, and the party's organising secretary Sujit Roy Nandi, according to the BJP.

Later, the Awami League delegation held a formal meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at Parliament House Complex and discussed various issues, the Bangladesh High Commission said in a statement.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)