Dwarka (New Delhi) [India], March 27 (ANI): After a fight broke out between some school students, a 19-year boy was shot dead in Delhi's Dwarka, said Police.

The incident happened on Saturday in front of Akshay Public School in Sector 16 A of Dwarka.

"The person deceased has been identified as Khurshid while the one booked for firing at him was identified as Sahil alias Monu alias Lather. Khurshid was rushed to Tarak Hospital where he was declared brought dead," stated Delhi Police.

So far, three people, including Sahil have been arrested by the police. A country-made pistol along with one empty cartridge has been recovered from his possession.

A First Information Report (FIR) has been lodged against Sahil and he has been booked. (ANI)

