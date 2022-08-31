New Delhi, Aug 30 (PTI) Two teenage boys drowned in a pond while another one was rescued on Tuesday in northeast Delhi's New Usmanpur area, police said.

After receiving information about the incident, the police reached the spot and rescued 14-year-old Ansh, they said.

Two other boys, identified as Janu alias Kartik (14) and Vasu alias Aniket (12), both residents of MCD flats in New Usmanpur, were taken out of the pond and shifted to JPC hospital where they were declared brought dead, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Sanjay Kumar Sain said.

Legal action under section 174 CrPC has been initiated, police said.

Police said owing to overflow of Yamuna in the rainy season, water gets accumulated in low-lying area creating a sort of pond. The incident took place in one such water body, police added.

