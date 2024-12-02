New Delhi [India], December 2 (ANI): Delhi police detained two minors on Sunday for allegedly murdering 36-year-old Manoj in the Narayana police station area, said officials.

One of the accused detained was allegedly involved in the murder of Manoj's younger brother a few months ago, the police added.

Manoj's family blocked the road in the Narayana area on Sunday evening, demanding strict action against the accused and staging a protest, according to the police.

Speaking to ANI, DCP West Vichitra Veer said, "The deceased, Manoj, was about 36 years old. He was stabbed to death in a park in the Narayana police station area on Saturday evening. Two minors have been detained in this case, and their interrogation is ongoing. Manoj's younger brother, Pramod, was also murdered a few months ago. The 15-year-old minor detained for Manoj's murder was also involved in Pramod's murder. Efforts are being made to determine the motive behind the murder."

Pramod's wife and Manoj's sister-in-law said, "Yesterday, I found out that my brother-in-law, Manoj, has been stabbed to death. A few months ago, my husband, Pramod, was also murdered, and my brother-in-law Manoj was a witness in that case. Some time ago, my husband saw a girl from our area with a boy. He informed the girl's parents about it. The boy got very angry and, along with his friend, killed Pramod. Manoj was fighting the case in court. The same boy has now killed Manoj as well."

Further investigation into the matter is underway. More details are awaited. (ANI)

