New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): Three people were rescued after a fire broke out following a gas cylinder leakage on the third floor of a building in Delhi's Tagore Garden area, police said on Tuesday.

The three people who were rescued from the blaze were identified as Omvati, Devnand and Hemlata.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Banda Jail Official Receives Death Threat on Phone After Mukhtar Ansari's Death.

Sharing details about the fire incident, police said, "A PCR call was received at Rajouri Garden police station regarding a fire in a premise. Shortly after receiving the news, the local police reached the spot at E-574 Tagore Garden."

"Two fire tenders also reached the spot. BSES Lineman and 3 people from the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) were also present at the spot. All the agencies tried their best to control the situation. The fire had erupted on the third floor of the house and the lanes were very narrow," said police.

Also Read | CTET July 2024 Registration Ends Today: Check Direct Link, How to Apply and Other Details Here.

With the efforts of the teams available, the three individuals were rescued from the building immediately and shifted to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital (DDU).

Later, the three patients were shifted to the Safdarjung Hospital.

Based on the initial inspection, the cause of the fire was reported as gas cylinder leakage by the fire brigade and crime team.

Further details on the matter are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)