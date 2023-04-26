New Delhi [India], April 26 (ANI): A 30-year-old cab driver was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly sexually assaulting a six-year-old girl while ferrying her to school, said Deputy Commissioner of Police South East Rajesh Deo.

The police informed that the accused had been identified as Mohd Azhar.

Also Read | Manabadi AP Inter Results 2023 Declared: Andhra Pradesh Board Releases Inter 1st and 2nd Year Exam Result at examresults.ap.nic.in; Know Steps To Check Scorecards.

According to the police, the accused has been arrested on the basis of a complaint registered by the victim's mother.

Giving details, DCP Deo said, "The complainant reported that the accused driver engaged a cab for ferrying her six-year-old daughter to school."

Also Read | West Bengal: Police Avert Hostage Crisis in School in Malda, Disarm Gun-Wielding Man.

"On Wednesday, the victim informed her mother that the driver of the cab has been touching her private parts inappropriately while ferrying her from school for about last one year," added DCP.

The police stated that on the basis of the complaint of the victim's mother, an FIR has been registered under section 376 Indian Penal Code and 6 Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act in Shaheen Bagh police station.

"On the basis of the complaint of the victim's mother, an FIR u/s 376 IPC and 6 POSCO Act has been registered in Shaheen Bagh police station," said DCP Deo.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)