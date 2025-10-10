New Delhi [India], October 10 (ANI): A 34-year-old man was stabbed to death late on Thursday night in the Khadar area near Khajuri Chowk in northeast Delhi, police said.

According to the officials, information about the incident was received at around 11:27 PM on October 9 at New Usmanpur Police Station. When police teams reached the spot, they discovered a man lying on the ground with multiple stab injuries.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir Statehood Hearing: Supreme Court to Hear Today Pleas Seeking Restoration of J&K's Statehood.

The deceased has been identified as Gajender (34), son of Veerpal, a resident of Dayalpur, who worked as a barber.

"The forensic team inspected the scene, collected evidence, and the body was shifted to the hospital for post-mortem examination," the officials said.

Also Read | Cough Syrup Deaths: FDA Seizes Rednex Pharma Stock in Pune After 20 Deaths Linked to Cough Syrup in Madhya Pradesh.

A case under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) (Punishment for murder) has been registered at PS New Usmanpur.

Police have formed teams to identify and arrest the perpetrators involved in the crime.

Further investigation is underway.

Earlier, a 24-year-old man succumbed to injuries during treatment at the Hospital in the National Capital's Dilshad Garden, police said. The deceased worked as a salesman, according to the police.

An investigation is also being conducted from the robbery point of view, as her friend, who was at the scene of the crime, revealed that they had been robbed by some persons.

According to Delhi Police, on October 8, information regarding an MLC was received at Seemapuri police station from GTB Hospital, wherein one patient, namely Vires (24), a resident of Dilshad Garden, was admitted to GTB Hospital with three stab wound injuries (neck, abdomen, chest) from Dear Park, Dilshad Garden, Delhi.

A case of attempt to murder under section 109(1) BNS was registered at PS Seemapuri. During treatment, the boy expired, and a section under 103(1) BNS ( murder) was added.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the boy was in the park with her friend (33 years). (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)