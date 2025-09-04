New Delhi [India], September 4 (ANI): A 45-year-old was killed in Rajendra Nagar in the national capital after being hit by a speeding car, which was driven by a man who was allegedly drunk, on Sunday morning, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Gunjan Luthra. According to the police, the incident took place near Shiv Shakti Mandir on Shankar Road.

The accused, identified as Tushar (24), has been arrested.

According to the police, the victim fell on the road and died due to severe head injuries after the car of the accused hit the victim's vehicle.

A case has been registered against the accused under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Samhita.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

