New Delhi, Oct 13 (PTI) Six men have been arrested for allegedly killing a 28-year-old driver on suspicion of theft and later dumping his body on a roadside in outer Delhi's Nihal Vihar area, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased identified as Gagandeep, drove a Maruti Eeco van, but was currently out of work, they said.

The incident came to light on Tuesday, when people found his body on the roadside bearing injury marks, police said.

"We got a PCR call at 10.08 am that a body is lying on the main road of Chander Vihar which had led to traffic jam on the road,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Parvinder Singh said.

Gagandeep's sister-in-law lodged a complaint with the police in which it stated that he was beaten up by Jaldhar, Kishan, Munna, and a few others from the same area, Singh said.

A case was registered and the scene of crime was thoroughly inspected.

Police interrogated a few witnesses who testified that a few persons had beaten up Gagandeep on suspicion of entering their huts in the agriculture field and stealing their mobile phones, said the DCP.

Based on the description provided by these witnesses, Munna Kumar (19), Jaldhar Kewat (45), Shukkar Kewat (48), Kishan Yadav (41), Ramesh Kumar (19), and Kamal Kumar (22) were arrested from their hideouts within eight hours of reporting the crime, he said.

During interrogation, the accused confessed that they beat up the victim after tying him with a rope. After he died, Ramesh and Kamal used a rickshaw to dump his body, they said.

