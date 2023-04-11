New Delhi [India], April 11 (ANI): A 75-year-old man was found dead in a shop at Krishna Nagar, said police on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Kuldeep Singh, a resident of South Anarkali, Jagatpuri.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Seven-Foot Crocodile Rescued From Toilet, Triggers Panic in Firozabad.

According to the officials, information was received at around 2:45 PM regarding the kidnapping of a person.

Upon receiving the information, the police reached the spot and started the investigation.

Also Read | Supreme Court Upholds Dismissal of Judge in Karnataka, Says 'Callousness, Unbecoming of a Judicial Officer'.

"CCTV footage available at the location was obtained and analyzed in which it was found that Kuldeep with his scooty went to a shop located in Krishna Nagar," said the police.

"Upon further analysis of the footage, it was observed that he didn't come out of the shop and the shop was locked by the suspect around 1:40 PM," the police added.

Police also informed that based on suspicion the lock of the shop was broken wherein the deceased's body was found.

A case is being registered at Jagatpuri police station.

Also, the accused has been identified and multiple teams are working to nab the accused, said the police.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)