Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], February 23 (ANI): Dehradun Police, in coordination with the Special Task Force (STF), arrested two accused on Monday in connection with the murder of Jharkhand-based history-sheeter Vikram Sharma, who was shot dead on February 13.

The victim was shot dead by unidentified bike-borne assailants on the Rajpur Road near Silver City mall area in Uttarakhand's Dehradun earlier on February 13. The victim was targeted around 10:15 am while he was returning from the gym, prompting a massive security response in the heart of the city.

The accused were arrested for allegedly providing logistical support and funding to the shooters.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dehradun Pramendra Dobhal told ANI that the six names came into light in the murder and has announced a reward of Rs 25,000 for their arrest.

"On 13th February, an incident of murder occurred in broad daylight near Silver City Mall. The deceased was identified as Vikram Sharma, who had a criminal history from Jamshedpur. In Jamshedpur and the surrounding areas, especially in Ranchi, he has had a criminal track record," SSP Dehradun said.

The police said that strict action would be taken against those who were behind the murder and

"Two accused -Akshar and Rajkumar- have been arrested by us today (in the murder case). They had provided logistic support to the main accused in this case. Names of 6 accused have come to light. We have announced a reward of Rs 25,000 for their arrest...Strict action will also be taken against those who were behind this," Dobhal added.

The police have intensified the hunt for the remaining accused in the case.

Earlier, on February 13, Uttarakhand Police said that they are probing a possible gang war angle in the Silver City Mall shootout in Dehradun, which led to the death of Vikram Sharma.

According to officials, Sharma was shot by unidentified assailants when he was returning from a gym near Silver City Mall on Rajpur Road.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajay Singh said Sharma owned a stone crusher unit in Bajpur and had links with Jharkhand. After contacting Jharkhand Police, officials learnt that a gang war is currently ongoing in that region. He also said that several criminal cases were registered against Sharma.

"We received information from Silver City that a man who was leaving the gym was shot by two unknown people. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. We got to know that his name is Vikram Sharma. He has a crusher in Bajpur and is more related to Jharkhand. When we contacted the Jharkhand police, we got to know that there is a gang war going on there. There are many criminal cases filed against him," Singh told ANI. (ANI)

