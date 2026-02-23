New Delhi [India], February 23 (ANI): Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday called upon higher education institutions to "exit the Macaulay doctrine" and realign academic priorities with the vision of Viksit Bharat, asserting that the National Education Policy (NEP) represents a structural reset of India's learning ecosystem.

Speaking at Yugantar'26, the annual management conclave of SRCC's Post Graduate Diploma in Global Business Operations (PGDGBO), Pradhan announced that the two-year diploma programme at Shri Ram College of Commerce will be upgraded into a full-fledged Master's degree. The move is expected to enhance its academic standing, align it with NEP reforms and integrate deeper research and innovation components.

Addressing students and faculty at the Shridhar Shriram Auditorium, Pradhan said institutions must not fear change in an era defined by technological disruption. He emphasised the need for sovereign AI ecosystems and strengthened indigenous capabilities, urging universities to embed research, patents and startup incubation within their academic structures.

Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh stressed that universities must move beyond publications to develop patents, prototypes and commercially viable products. "Innovation, creativity and originality are the only safeguards for young minds," he remarked, advocating closer industry collaboration.

SRCC Principal Simrit Kaur underlined the ethical dimension of artificial intelligence, cautioning that AI must be guided by human judgment to ensure inclusivity and accountability.

The conclave, themed "AI for Sustainability & Startup Innovation," featured corporate panels, founder sessions and case simulations across disciplines. Pradhan also visited the Viksit Bharat Startup Expo 2026, where students showcased innovation prototypes, positioning SRCC within the broader national roadmap toward 2047.

https://x.com/dpradhanbjp/status/2024732517203644697?s=20

In a post on X, Pradhan said, "Honoured to speak at Yugantar' 26- the flagship business conclave of Shri Ram College of Commerce GBO programme. SRCC has an illustrious legacy of educational excellence. Congratulate the SRCC family on the 100 glorious years of shaping commerce education in the country. Spoke about NEP-led transformations, benefits of multi-disciplinary education, the trailblazing spirit of India's entrepreneurs and innovators, India's strides in AI and the roles and responsibilities of our young talent pool in actualising the goal of Viksit Bharat. Also, remembered Late Shri Arun Jaitley ji, distinguished alumni of SRCC, who had a profound influence on my life as an elder brother and mentor. Encouraged the students of SRCC to dream big and remain driven by the spirit of innovation. They have to work not just for India's prosperity but also for global well-being. Confident that my dear students of SRCC will become global ambassadors of brand Bharat. Also, happy to announce that the GBO course will be elevated to a master's degree program soon." (ANI)

