New Delhi, [India], September 7 (ANI) After completing 14 days of requisite COVID-19 quarantine at the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Centre at Chhawla camp here, all the 78 evacuees from Afghanistan on Monday left the facility.

The group includes 53 Afghan nationals (34 men, nine women and 10 children), and 25 Indian nationals (18 men, five women and 12 children).

The group reached the ITBP quarantine facility on August 24 after being airlifted from Afghanistan.

This group, which includes 44 Afghan Hindu Sikhs, was brought back from the Tajik city of Dushanbe in Afghanistan on a special flight, a day after they were evacuated from Kabul.

Afghanistan's situation is worsening as people are in rush to leave the nation after the Taliban seized control earlier this month. On August 15, the country's government fell, soon after President Ashraf Ghani left the nation.

The ITBP Quarantine facility at Chhawla Camp is credited with having established the first 1,000 bedded quarantine centre of the country which had quarantined more than 1,200 persons including 42 nationals from eight countries (Bangladesh, China, Myanmar, Maldives, US, South Africa, Madagascar, and Afghanistan)- evacuated from various parts of the globe; more specifically from Wuhan, China and Milan, Italy from January to May 2020.

At present, 35 persons (24 Indians and 11 Nepalese) are under quarantine at the ITBP Centre, said the ITBP, adding they will be released on September 8. (ANI)

