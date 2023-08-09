New Delhi, August 9: A total of nine persons suffered injuries when a fire broke out at a factory based in Mayapuri in the early hours of Wednesday, officials said. As per officials, the fire call was received at 2:05 am today. On getting information, a total of five fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The blaze was brought under control. Delhi AIIMS Fire Video: Massive Blaze Erupts in Endoscopy Room at AIIMS, People Evacuated.

The fire broke out on the ground floor of the factory where sofa springs are packed. The fire started in the packing box of the sofa springs, officials said. Officials said that those injured are mostly factory workers and that they were receiving treatment at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital. Helicopter Crash in US Video: Firefighting Chopper Crashes Near Cabazon After Mid-Air Collision With Another Helicopter, Three Killed.

Fire Breaks Out at Mayapuri Factory

Massive fire broke out at a plywood godown in Delhi on early hours of Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/tzSKVYQKLx — Shekhar Singh (@ShekharSinghB) August 9, 2023

#WATCH | Fire broke out in a plyboard shop in Delhi's Gandhi Nagar market. Several fire tenders at the spot. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/QSGSB0V1Uk — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2023

Earlier, in a similar accident, a fire broke out at a factory in outer Delhi's Udyog Nagar area on July 30. However, there was no loss of life or injuries reported in the blaze, officials said.

