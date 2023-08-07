At least three people died after two firefighting helicopters collided mid-air in near Cabazon in US state of California. According to reports, one of the helicopters involved in the mid-air collision crashed and the other made hard landing in Riverside County. Both the choppers were engaged in firefighting operations. The collision resulted in the death of three people on board the Bell 407 helicopter, and the Skycrane helicopter made a hard landing, reports said. A video from the crash sire surfaced online. US Shocker: Woman Dies of Water Toxicity After She Drank 'Four Bottles of Water in 20 Minutes’ After Feeling Dehydrated on Family Trip Over Fourth of July Weekend.

California Helicopter Crash:

🚨#BREAKING: Two Firefighting helicopter has crashed in a mid air collision while fighting brush fire 📌#Cabazon | #California Currently, there is a deadly incident in Cabazon, California that occurred this evening, where two firefighting helicopters collided in mid-air while… pic.twitter.com/t8kXt6VSy5 — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) August 7, 2023

At 7:20 pm, RSO deputies responded to the area of Pipeline Road and Apache Trail in #Cabazon reference an air emergency. 1 plane crashed at the location. The circs surrounding the crash are unknown at this time. The investigation is ongoing. All updates will be posted here. — Riverside County Sheriff (@RSO) August 7, 2023

Three Killed in California Helicopter Crash:

BREAKING: 3 dead after firefighting helicopters collide near Cabazon, California, causing one of them to crash - KFI radio — BNO News (@BNONews) August 7, 2023

