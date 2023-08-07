A massive fire broke out in the endoscopy room of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi. People have been evacuated from the floor. Meanwhile, the Delhi Fire Services stated that more than 6 fire tenders have been sent to the spot. Further details are awaited. Lucknow Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at E-rickshaw Godown Near Badshahnagar Metro Station, Fire Tenders Reach Spot (See Pics).

Massive Blaze Erupts in Endoscopy Room at AIIMS Delhi

#WATCH | Delhi: A fire broke out in the endoscopy room of AIIMS. All people evacuated. More than 6 fire tenders sent, say Delhi Fire Service Further details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/u8iomkvEpX — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2023

Delhi: A fire broke out in the endoscopy room of AIIMS. All people evacuated (Inside visuals) pic.twitter.com/3OdlpSRoLo — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2023

