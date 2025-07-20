New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): Delhi Police has arrested an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Councillor, Joginder Singh alias Bunty, and his six associates while gambling in the Swroop Nagar area of Delhi.

Delhi police conducted a raid on Aggarwal Associates, located at Main Kadipur Road, Opposite Gaushala, Kadipur Village, Delhi, around 8:40 PM on Saturday. The raid resulted in the arrest of seven men and a woman, who were allegedly involved in playing cards and gambling.

Also Read | Manikrao Kokate Rummy Video Controversy: Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Lands in Soup After Videos of Him Playing Rummy Game on Phone During Legislative Session Go Viral.

During the raid, the police seized cash amounting to Rs 4,35,550 and two decks of playing cards. One person, Dilshad Khan, escaped from the scene.

The accused persons were identified as Joginder Singh (AAP Councillor), Puran Chug, Neetu, Neeraj, Parveen Kumar, Rahul, Manpreet Kaur, and Dilshad Khan (escaped).

Also Read | 'Healing' With Horror: Self-Styled 'Baba' Tortures Villagers, Makes Them Drink His Urine in the Name of Spiritual Rituals in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

The police also conducted videography of the scene as per procedure.

The accused persons are alleged to have committed an offence under Section 3/4 of the Delhi Public Gambling Act.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)