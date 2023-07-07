New Delhi, Jul 7 (PTI) A chartered accountant absconding for the past five years after allegedly duping people of around Rs 20 crore has been arrested, Delhi Police officials said on Friday.

According to a complaint, accused Anil Kumar Bansal, the proprietor at SBM Export Ltd, procured electronic goods on forged documents in 2018 and didn't pay for those, they said.

Police said the accused cheated more than 25 people using the same modus operandi.

Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said an investigation revealed that Bansal also cheated another person to the tune of Rs 6 crore on the pretext of purchasing 500 LED TVs in the name of another firm.

A reward of Rs 50,000 was announced on the arrest of the 61-year-old accused who was a "proclaimed offender" in two cases of cheating, police said.

Bansal was evading arrest for the last five years and was regularly shifting hideouts in Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, Yadav said.

Acting on a tip-off, Bansal was arrested from Rohini Sector 22, the police officer said.

