New Delhi, Sep 26 (PTI) Delhi on Monday recorded 33 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 1.23 per cent, according to city health department data.

The new cases were detected from 2,690 tests conducted the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin.

With the fresh cases, Delhi's COVID-19 tally has climbed to 20,03,046. The death toll remained unchanged at 26,501, it said.

Delhi on Sunday recorded 75 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 1.1 per cent

The city logged 71 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.81 per cent on Saturday.

On Friday, it reported 95 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.96 per cent and one death.

On Thursday, the city saw 77 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.74 per cent.

It reported 123 cases with a positivity rate of 1.14 per cent on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the national capital recorded 81 cases with a positivity rate of 0.82 per cent and one death.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Delhi stands at 372. A total of 311 patients are under home isolation, the bulletin said.

Of the 8,869 beds reserved for COVID-19 patients in various city hospitals, 43 are occupied, it said.

There are 56 containment zones in Delhi, it added.

The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi touched a record high of 28,867 on January 13 during the third wave of the pandemic.

The city recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave.

