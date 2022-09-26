New Delhi, September 26: Ahead of winter season, the Delhi government is gearing up to have 15-point Winter Action Plan against pollution. Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Monday said that the state government has started formulating the action plan.

Meeting Delhi Pollution Control Committee engineers at the Secretariat here, he said: "The Winter Action Plan for this year is structured around 15 focus points. The DPCC has been directed to form teams for the winter action plan as soon as possible." Delhi Pollution: Air Quality Panel Bans Use of Coal by Industries in Delhi-NCR From January 1, 2023.

Rai added that the DPCC has been directed to work on the main focus points, which are dust pollution, industrial pollution, upgrading of the war room and green app, smog tower, and real-time apportionment study. Delhi Pollution: AAP Govt Will Launch 15-Point Action Plan in October to Fight Air Pollution in Winter, Says Minister Gopal Rai.

He directed the DPCC officials to ensure that all construction and demolition projects larger than 500 square metres are registered on the C&D portal, and that a special drive be launched to accomplish this.

He has also directed to conduct continuous inspections in the industrial area and to take strict action against illegal or unauthorised industries. He said that the DPCC should ensure that all registered industrial units are operated solely through PNG.

