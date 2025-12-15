New Delhi [India], December 15 (ANI): Air India Airlines on Monday issued a travel advisory as dense fog blanketed the capital city, severely impacting the visibility, urging travellers and passengers to stay updated on their flight status through the official website.

Through a post on X, Air India advised, "#TravelAdvisory...Poor visibility due to dense fog is impacting flight operations in Delhi and parts of Northern India. Please check your flight status at: https://www.airindia.com/in/en/manage/flight-status.html before heading to the airport."

Meanwhile, the IndiGo Airline also issued a travel advisory in view of low visibility and fog over Delhi, which will impact the flight schedules and cause trouble for the passengers.

In a post on X, IndiGo wrote, "Travel Advisory...Low visibility and fog over #Delhi will impact flight schedules. We're keeping a close watch on the weather and doing our best to get you where you need to be, safely and smoothly."

The airline further urged the travellers to stay aware and keep in check with the flight status through the IndiGo website or app and assured complete assistance from the airline staff.

"We request you to stay updated on your flight status via our website or app. Be assured, our teams are here to assist you at every step and ensure support... Here's hoping dearer skies help us serve you better soon, and thank you for your patience and understanding during this challenging time," they added.

The visibility was severely impacted in Delhi this morning as a thick layer of smog engulfed the city.

According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) on Monday was recorded at 452 at around 8 am, placing it in the "Severe" category.

This follows the trend observed on Sunday, when the AQI was 461 at around 4 pm. (ANI)

