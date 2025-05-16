New Delhi [India], May 16 (ANI): After Central government revoked the security clearance of Turkish ground-handling company Celebi, citing national security concerns, the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) has officially terminated its association with Celebi entities.

"In compliance with the directive from the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) to revoke the security clearance of Celebi Airport Services India, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) has formally ended its association with Celebi entities responsible for ground handling and cargo operations at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA)," according to the statement.

Also Read | Babban Singh Obscene Video: UP BJP Leader Expelled From Party After Viral Clip Showed Him Kissing and Groping Woman Dancer (Watch Videos).

"Celebi Airport Services India Pvt Ltd and Celebi Delhi Cargo Terminal Management India Pvt Ltd were overseeing ground handling and cargo terminal functions, respectively. Following the termination, DIAL is working closely with existing service providers to ensure uninterrupted operations while safeguarding employee welfare. To ensure continuity and operational stability, DIAL is actively coordinating with the existing Ground Handling service providers - AISATS and Bird Group. In case of cargo operation, DIAL is working towards onboarding one of the pre-approved handlers to ensure uninterrupted cargo operations," the statement further reads.

In addition, DIAL has assured that all employees currently on the rolls of Celebi entities for cargo and ground handling services at IGI Airport will be transitioned to the new employer(s) with immediate effect. These employees will continue under their existing terms and conditions of employment.

Also Read | Adani Airport Holdings Terminates Deal With China’s Lounge Membership Programme DragonPass.

The Delhi International Airport has assured passengers, airlines and cargo stakeholders of efforts being made to maintain high standards of service and operational efficiency through the transition.

Celebi handles about 70 per cent of ground operations at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, including passenger handling, load control, cargo services, postal services, warehouse management, and bridge operations. It also operates at multiple airports across India, including the Delhi Airport.

With a presence in several countries, including Turkiye, India, Hungary, Germany, Tanzania and Indonesia, Celebi Aviation employs approximately 16,000 people and provides services to more than 400 airline customers. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)