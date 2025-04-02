New Delhi, Apr 2 (PTI) Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) has issued a show cause notice to Kaustav Banerjee, an associate professor at the School of Global Affairs, for allegedly inciting disorder and spoiling the academic environment during a student-led protest.

The notice, dated March 28, was issued by the Registrar's office and claimed that Banerjee's actions "reflect doubtful integrity, against the interest of the institution, disturbing public order, decency and morality and contrary to the rules, regulations and established practices of the institution and lacking professionalism."

Also Read | BIMSTEC Summit 2025: PM Narendra Modi To Leave for Thailand on April 3 for BIMSTEC Meet.

The controversy erupted following a protest organised by the All India Students' Association (AISA) against the administration's decision to suspend Mantasha Irfan, a final-year MA student.

Irfan was accused of using derogatory language against Vice Chancellor Anu Singh Lather in a university e-mail. Her suspension has been a focal point of student unrest, leading to an indefinite demonstration that began on Tuesday.

Also Read | Agra Shocker: Man Kills Second Wife for Demanding More Monthly Expenses, Stays in Jail 27 Days to Dodge Suspicion.

In her Republic Day speech, Lather claimed that the controversy surrounding Ram Janmabhoomi lasted for 525 years and that Dr BR Ambedkar should have been considered a national leader, but his community "miniaturised" his status to that of their leader.

The university's show cause notice states that Banerjee's participation in a public meeting on March 24, where he allegedly delivered a "provocative speech," led to indiscipline and disruption.

The notice claims that his speech "encouraged the students for creating indiscipline and nuisance resulting in disorder of the management due to which the university administration was compelled to seek the intervention of police."

The document said the protest "resulted in significant disruption of the university's routine operations and the campus was overtaken by protestors with pathways blocked and a march proceeding from the canteen to the vice-chancellor's office."

AISA strongly condemned the notice, calling it an attack on academic freedom and teacher-student solidarity.

"Kaustav had spoken in solidarity with Mantasha Irfan. This notice is an attempt to intimidate him for exercising his freedom of expression," AISA said in a statement.

The student body also alleged that faculty spaces near the protest site were locked, causing inconvenience to professors and students.

The show cause notice cites Rule 3(1) of the Central Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 1964, and Statute 22 of the First Statute of Dr B R Ambedkar University Delhi Act, 2007, as the basis for potential disciplinary action against Banerjee.

He has been directed to submit an explanation within 45 days, failing which disciplinary action may be taken without further notice.

Meanwhile, the student protest entered its second day on Wednesday, with demonstrators refusing to call off the sit-in despite multiple meetings with university officials. The administration has expressed hope for a resolution but has not provided any written assurances regarding Mantasha's suspension.

The university recently implemented a ban on protests in its administrative zone, further fuelling student discontent. It has since designated a separate area for "peaceful gatherings" that require prior approval from the Proctor's office.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)