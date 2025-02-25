New Delhi [India], February 25 (ANI): Delhi Assembly session has been extended by two days till March 1.

Earlier today, the BJP government in Delhi led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta tabled the CAG report on the Delhi Excise Policy.

Also Read | Virar Shocker: 3 Minor Girls Including 2 Sisters Raped by 50-Year-Old Man Multiples Times at His Home in Palghar, Accused at Large.

The 'Performance Audit on Regulation and Supply of Liquor in Delhi' covers a period of four years from 2017-18 to 2020-21 and examines the regulation and supply of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and Foreign Liquor in Delhi.

The report is one of the 14 pending CAG reports on the previous Aam Aami Party government's performance.

Also Read | Karnataka-Maharashtra Tension: Family of Minor Girl Appeals for Peace, Announces To Withdraw POCSO Case Against RTC Bus Conductor Who Was Assaulted for Not Responding in Marathi in Belagavi.

According to the report tabled today, the audit observed several discrepancies in the way the Excise Department monitored and regulated the supply of liquor in the National Capital Territory of Delhi.

It showed that the state government suffered cumulative losses of more than Rs 2,000 crore due to the 2021-2022 excise policy.

The working of the Excise Department raises several questions about the way the Department is fulfilling its responsibility. The total financial implication of the audit findings is approximately Rs 2,026.91 crore, as per an overview of the report.

The audit observed that the Department could not ensure the implementation of Rule 35 of Delhi Excise Rules, 2010, which prohibits the issue of multiple licenses of Performance Audit on Regulation and Supply of Liquor in Delhi - different category (Wholesaler, Retailer, HCR etc.) - to related parties, leading to the existence of common directorship among entities holding various License Types.

The Audit says, the Department was issuing licenses without checking various requirements relating to Excise Rules and Terms and Conditions for the issue of different type of licenses.

It was observed that licenses were issued without ensuring solvency, submission of audited financial statements, submission of data regarding sales and wholesale price declared in other states and across the year, verification of criminal antecedents from the competent authority etc.

BJP formed the government in the national capital after 27 years. BJP won 48 seats out of 70 seats, while Aam Aadmi Party could win only 22 seats in the assembly polls held earlier this month. Congress could not open its account in the third successive election. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)