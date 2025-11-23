New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI): The Delhi Legislative Assembly is fully gearing up for the 75th Constitution Day Celebrations as Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta called a High Level Meeting to review the arrangements along with senior officers of the Delhi Police, PWD, Horticulture Department and officials of the Assembly Secretariat.

The Delhi Legislative Assembly will commemorate Constitution Day (Samvidhan Divas) on 26 November, honouring the historic adoption of the Constitution of India by the Constituent Assembly on November 26, 1949.

A major highlight of the celebration will be the unveiling of the specially curated Coffee Table Book by the Vice President of India, CP Radhakrishnan, marking 100 years since Shri Vithalbhai Patel became the first Indian elected Speaker of the Central Legislative Assembly on 24 August 1925, according to a release.

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan will grace the ceremony as the Chief Guest. The event will also be attended by the Lt. Governor of Delhi, Vinai Kumar Saxena and the Chief Minister of Delhi, Rekha Gupta, as Guests of Honour.

Deputy Speaker, Mohan Singh Bisht, Delhi Cabinet Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh and the Chief Secretary, Government of NCT of Delhi Rajeev Verma will also be present on the dais. The programme will be presided over by the Speaker of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, Vijender Gupta. As part of the national observance, a three-minute short film prepared by the Government of India on the occasion of the 75th Constitution Day will also be screened, the release stated.

The Coffee Table Book, to be unveiled on the 75th Constitution Day, has been curated to commemorate 100 years since Vithalbhai Patel became the first Indian elected Speaker of the Central Legislative Assembly. It showcases rare archival photographs, key documents, and select excerpts from his speeches and writings, along with highlights from the All India Speakers' Conference and messages from dignitaries.

Featuring curated archival material on the evolution of India's legislative institutions and visuals of the modern Parliament, the book serves as a concise yet rich tribute to Shri Vithalbhai Patel's enduring legacy and India's democratic journey.

The Speaker noted that Constitution Day is an important reminder of the nation's democratic ideals and directed all departments to ensure flawless coordination for a dignified and smooth event. With preparations nearing completion, the Delhi Legislative Assembly is fully set to host a memorable and well-organized celebration, the release added. (ANI)

