New Delhi [India], September 1 (ANI): In view of the flood situation, the Authorities have directed the closure of traffic and public movement on the bridge over the Yamuna River, effective from 5:00 PM on September 2, 2025, in response to a flood advisory issued by the Central Water Commission (CWC).

According to official data issued by disaster authorities, as of 5 pm, the water level at the Old Railway Bridge (ORB) stands at 204.94 meters. The Hathni Kund Barrage recorded a discharge of 292,365 cusecs, while the Wazirabad Barrage reported a discharge of 41,830 cusecs. Further downstream, the Okhla Barrage recorded a discharge of 56,455 cusecs.

At 9 AM today, 3,29,313 cusecs of water were released from Hathnikund Barrage. Officials are instructed to maintain strict vigilance, along with patrolling in low-lying areas.

According to District Magistrate Shahdara, "As the water level of ORB (Delhi Old Railway Bridge) may cross the danger level and is likely to exceed 206.50m, a CWC advisory may be expected soon. So, all the Sector Officers are hereby advised to keep a strict vigil in their respective areas and to take necessary action at vulnerable points, such as people residing within the river embankments, shall be warned and shifted to safer places."

"The police and the staff of 1&FC Department would undertake patrolling along right and left marginal embankments and keep vigil round the clock on the vulnerable points, regulators/pumps, etc. as required," it added.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an urgent advisory as moderate rainfall continues to lash southern and central Delhi, with the weather system likely to extend to the northern parts of the city.

https://x.com/Indiametdept/status/1962464985579389117

According to the IMD, the rainfall is expected to persist for the next two hours, causing moderate rain at many places and heavy showers at isolated locations across Delhi. Residents in the affected areas are advised to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions.

The IMD has urged people to stay indoors, avoid taking shelter under trees or weak structures, check road and traffic conditions, and refrain from unnecessary travel to ensure safety. (ANI)

