New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): Delhi police detained a female photographer from Bangladesh for allegedly flying a drone near Akshardham temple on Monday, police informed.

The police further informed that they took the drone into possession and further inquiry is underway.

Further, according to the police, around 3 pm, Akshardham temple staff informed the police that a woman had been spotted flying a drone near the temple.

On receipt of the information, a team from the Mandawali police station reached the spot, detaining the Bangladesh national and taking custody of the unmanned aerial flying object.

Police said the woman had attempted to fly a drone over the temple earlier.

Police said they were questioning the woman and further probe was underway, police said further. (ANI)

