New Delhi, June 26: A man travelling on a Mumbai-Delhi Air India flight was arrested at the airport here for allegedly defecating and urinating in the aircraft, officials said.

According to the FIR filed by flight captain at Delhi's IGI Airport police station, on June 24, Air India's Flight AIC 866 from Mumbai to Delhi was in the air where a passenger, on seat no. 17F, defecated, urinated and spat in the aircraft on row 9 DEF of the aircraft. Air India Peeing Incident: New Twist, Accused Shankar Mishra Claims He Did Not Urinate on Woman in Flight.

The FIR further stated that this misconduct was spotted by the cabin crew and, subsequently, a verbal warning was issued by the cabin supervisor of the flight. Later, the flight captain was also informed of the misconduct. Urinating Incident on Paris-Delhi Flight: Man Who Urinated on Co-Passenger’s Blanket Was Allowed To Go by CISF After Apology, No Police Report Due to Victim’s Wishes, Says Air India.

Further, according to the FIR filed after the incident, a message was sent to the company immediately and airport security was requested to escort the passenger on arrival.

Air India Passenger Urinates, Defecates Mid-Air: Flyer On Mumbai-Delhi Flight Arrested

According to the complaint, fellow passengers were incensed and agitated over the misconduct and as the flight touched down at the Delhi airport, the head of Air India security attended to and escorted the accused passenger to the IGI Airport police station.

The accused passenger is a cook working in Africa. He was travelling to Mumbai on the Air India flight AIC 866 on June 24. Speaking to ANI, a senior offical of Delhi Police said, "On the complaint of the flight captain, Delhi Police registered a case -- u/s 294/510 -- at IGI police station and arrested the accused passenger. We produced him before a court which granted him bail. Further investigation is underway."

