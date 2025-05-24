New Delhi [India], May 24 (ANI): The Co-ordination Committee of All District Courts Bar Associations of Delhi recently met with Union Minister of Law and Justice, Arjun Ram Meghwal, to advocate for an increase in the pecuniary jurisdiction of Delhi's district courts--from the current Rs 2 crores to Rs 20 crores.

Delhi, recognized as the second-largest business hub in India, hosts numerous corporate headquarters and government offices. Given the city's rapid economic growth and increasing litigation, the committee emphasized the urgent need to redistribute civil case jurisdiction, ensuring district courts handle a broader range of cases to ease the burden on the Delhi High Court.

Currently, Delhi's 11 district courts--spread across six court complexes--hold jurisdiction over civil suits valued up to Rs 2 crores, while higher-value cases automatically fall under the Delhi High Court's original civil jurisdiction, where only four courts manage such matters. Due to inflation and rising transaction values, more cases now exceed the district courts' pecuniary limits, overloading the Delhi High Court, which simultaneously handles criminal, writ, and appellate matters.

The committee, through representation, stated that while district courts have continued expanding, the number of Delhi High Court judges has remained relatively stagnant for decades. As a result, civil litigation in the high court faces significant delays--sometimes taking over three years for pleadings alone--whereas district courts offer quicker resolution, often completing cases within the same timeframe.

Advocate Nagendra Kumar, Chairman of Committee, highlighted the adverse impact on litigants, the committee underscored that delays in justice frustrate the purpose of litigation, particularly for businesses that rely on speedy dispute resolution. By increasing the pecuniary jurisdiction of district courts, litigation costs would remain reasonable, public access to justice would improve, and the Delhi High Court would be able to prioritize appellate cases and complex legal matters.

The last revision to Delhi's pecuniary limits, which increased the threshold from Rs 20 lakhs to Rs 2 crores, took effect on October 26, 2015, through an amendment to the Delhi High Court Act, 1966.

Advocate Neeraj, spokesperson of Co-ordination Committee of All District Courts Bar Associations of Delhi stated that the committee is now urging lawmakers to promptly amend the Act again to raise the district court limit to Rs 20 crores, ensuring efficient and timely justice for litigants across the capital.

However, while speaking on the issue, Secretary of New Delhi Bar Association, Advocate Tarun Rana, said, "Increasing the pecuniary jurisdiction of District Courts of Delhi would, on the one hand, lessen the burden of High Court of Delhi whereas there would be substantive improvement in disposal of cases in subordinates Courts at reasonable cost to the general public and litigants." (ANI)

