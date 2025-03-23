New Delhi [India], March 23 (ANI): The Delhi Legislative Assembly has taken a significant step towards digital governance by signing a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs (MoPA), Government of India and Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) for the implementation of the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA).

With this development, Delhi becomes the 28th legislature to sign MoU with the Ministry for implementation of the project, marking a new chapter in its legislative functioning, according to official release.

The occasion was graced by Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, Speaker of the Delhi Legislative Assembly Vijender Gupta and Umang Narula, Secretary, MoPA.

Satya Prakash, Additional Secretary, MoPA and Mission Leader (NeVA); Ranjeet Singh, Secretary, Delhi Legislative Assembly; and Reetesh Singh, Principal Secretary (Law), GNCTD signed the MoU for implementation of the project in Delhi Assembly.

The agreement signifies Delhi's commitment to transitioning to a paperless and more transparent legislative system, in alignment with the Prime Minister's vision of "One Nation, One Application."

The NeVA platform, developed under the guidance of the MoPA, aims to enhance legislative procedures by promoting greater efficiency, accessibility, and sustainability. By digitizing House business and providing real-time access to documents, it enables seamless coordination among legislators and secretariat staff. This adoption of NeVA by the Delhi Assembly will not only reduce paper consumption but also streamline workflows, empowering Members of the Legislative Assembly with digital tools to improve legislative performance.

The NeVA platform is hosted on Meghraj 2.0, India's cloud infrastructure, ensuring robust scalability, security, and data integrity. Its device-agnostic nature allows it to be accessed seamlessly across smartphones, tablets, laptops, and desktops, ensuring that legislators can manage legislative business from any device, anytime, anywhere.

Designed for paperless operations, NeVA provides real-time access to key legislative documents, such as agendas, bills, and reports. The platform features a secure digital repository, safeguarding the confidentiality and integrity of legislative data. The platform also offers multilingual capabilities, catering to the linguistic diversity across states and regions, making it accessible to a broader range of users.

Speaking in the event, Kiren Rijiju emphasized the transformative potential of NeVA in streamlining legislative functions and expressed confidence that this digital shift will contribute to enhance transparency and accountability within legislative processes across the nation.

Delhi Speaker Vijender Gupta welcomed the adoption of NeVA as a step towards fostering a more efficient and transparent legislature. He noted that the integration of this platform will empower lawmakers to work more effectively, ultimately benefiting the citizens of Delhi.

Umang Narula, Secretary, MoPA, lauded the efforts of the Delhi Assembly and reiterated the Ministry's full support in facilitating smooth implementation, onboarding, and training of stakeholders under the NeVA initiative.

This landmark move further strengthens the nationwide momentum toward digital transformation in legislative institutions, as NeVA continues to expand its footprint across the country. The onboarding of the Delhi Assembly onto the NeVA platform marks a key milestone in the Delhi Government's 100-day agenda, underscoring its commitment to promoting tech-driven, transparent, and efficient governance. With the constitution of the new assembly, the integration of NeVA further accelerates the modernization of legislative processes. This makes the Delhi Assembly a model for digital governance.

Speaking to reporters, Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta expressed his gratitude to Union Minister Kiren Rijiju for signing of MoU for National e-Vidhan Application.

Gupta stated that the Delhi Assembly will now become paperless within 100 days.

"I would like to thank Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju for ordering the connection of the Delhi Assembly with the National e-Vidhan Application in a very short time... Within 24 hours, our first meeting was held, during which the entire roadmap was prepared, and today, the MoU has been signed... All the country's assemblies are being connected with the National e-Vidhan Application... We will connect the Delhi Assembly with NeVA within 100 days and make the Delhi Assembly paperless... I am very surprised that this work was stopped for many years... However, that period has passed, and now we will write a new story about the new era," Gupta said. (ANI)

